Decision On Odd-Even Rule Only After SC Order: Gopal Rai Amid Deteriorating AQI In Delhi | EXCLUSIVE

Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the Supreme Court has issued several crucial orders for controlling pollution.

New Delhi: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023. (PTI Photo)

By: Akash Kumar

New Delhi: The Delhi government said it will implement the Odd-Even rule in compliance with the Supreme Court’s orders. The government has two studies related to Odd-Even, which will be presented during the upcoming Supreme Court hearing. Subsequently, the Delhi government will make decisions in accordance with the orders of the Supreme Court.

Regarding controlling air pollution, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the Supreme Court has issued several crucial orders for controlling pollution and as per the orders, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has been directed to start the functioning of the Smog Tower at Connaught Place at full capacity by Thursday.

Additionally, the Real-Time Source Apportionment study will also be restarted, and its report will be made public.

With air pollution rising in Delhi, Gopal Rai conducted a high-level meeting with all relevant departments on Wednesday. After the meeting, he expressed gratitude to the Supreme Court for their orders and the Cabinet’s decision to start functioning a Smog Tower at Connaught Place.

The tower had been shut down improperly by the DPCC Chairman, and the Supreme Court has instructed it to restart it.

Rai said: “For the past week, I have been urging the Central government to recognize that air pollution is a problem for the entire northern region of India. Until there is a united action plan with all northern states and the Central government, it won’t be possible to address pollution effectively.”

“The Delhi government has implemented the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi, including Graded 1, Graded 2, Graded 3, and Graded 4 measures, as per the orders of the Central Pollution Control Board. However, the governments of states neighboring Delhi have shown complete indifference to the situation,” he added.

The Environment Minister stated that in Delhi, incidents of open burning, against which the Supreme Court had issued directives, led to formation of 611 teams involving various departments, including the MCD, DPCC, and Revenue Department.

Under the Anti-Open Burning campaign, starting from Thursday, these teams will work to monitor and prevent open burning incidents in Delhi.

The Supreme Court has directed that only app-based taxis registered in Delhi should be allowed to operate in the capital. The government has issued instructions to the Transport Commissioner.

Regarding the Odd-Even scheme

Rai stated that the Supreme Court had discussed the impact of the Odd-Even rule, and two studies have been conducted in this regard. The first study is a joint study by Harvard and the University of Chicago, and the second one is by Delhi Technical University. The reports of these two studies will be presented before the Supreme Court in the next hearing, and the decision will be made in accordance with the orders of the Supreme Court.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.