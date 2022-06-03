New Delhi: Delhi Police on Friday said it has found a highly decomposed body of a man hanging from a tree in JNU campus. The police said the body of the man is yet to be identified. However, an inquiry has been initiated and police added that the crime and forensic team has reached at the spot. Police said that the man appears to be in his forties.Also Read - Andhra Techie Kills Wife, Body Found In A lake 5 Months Later

"A highly decomposed body aged 40-45 years has been found hanging from a tree in JNU jungle, this evening. Body is yet to be identified. An inquiry has been initiated, crime and forensic team at the spot," Delhi Police said.

The police further added that the body has been sent for post-mortem and it is believed that the man died a few days ago.