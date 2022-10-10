Delhi: Delhi is often associated with contemporary, hi-tech, innovative and modern lifestyle. Known for being with trends in vogue, the capital is not behind when it comes to sustainable and eco-friendly ways of life. Recently, the capital of Delhi attained a new milestone as it now boasts of 1,000 Electric Vehicle (EV) charging points that too in less than a year under its single window facility.Also Read - Will Delhi Receive More Rains in Coming Days? Here's What IMD Predicts

In November 2021, the Delhi government set in place an innovative, single-window facility for installation of EV chargers in private and semi-public spaces in Delhi, which includes residential spaces like apartments and group housing societies, institutional buildings like hospitals, and commercial spaces like kirana stores, shops, and malls.

Around 59 per cent of these chargers have been installed by Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs). 15 per cent of EV chargers have been installed in office premises, and 13 per cent in e-rickshaw parking areas.

DELHI INSTALS 1,000 EV CHARGING POINTS

1000: This is the total count of EV charging points installed under single window facility 6000: Rs 6000 subsidy will be provided per charging point for first 30,000 slow charging points Rs 60 Lakh: Delhi Government will spend about Rs 60 Lakh as subsidy Rs 2,500: Cost of charger post subsidy rate 682: BSES Rajdhani Power Limited has installed 682 charging points at 315 locations 168: Tata Power Delhi Limited Distribution Limited installed 168 charging points at 50 locations 150: BSES Yamuna Power Limited installed 150 charging points at 70 locations 3km: This initiative has bolstered the EV charging infrastructure across the city. Now people will be able to use EV charging facility within 3 km travel from anywhere in Delhi.

EV IN DELHI: A WAY FORWWARD

According to a report by Times of India, around 25 per cent of all new vehicle registration in the capital will be aimed to be that of EVs by 2024

In the next 3 years, approximately more 18,000 charging points are expected.

HOW TO REQUEST EV CHARGER INSTALLATION?

With this single window facility, residents will be able to request EV charging point from an empanelled vendor in their premises, either via online portal of DISCOM or a call. According to a statement, customers my also request to apply for separate electrical connection in compliance with a special EV tariff.