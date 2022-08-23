New Delhi: Two unidentified people opened fire in New Delhi’s JJ Colony area in Mundka, killing two while seriously injuring one. According to reports, the miscreants were not identified as they had covered their faces. “The neighbours informed me that 2 people came with covered faces & fired at my brother and 2 other older men who were sitting with h,” brother of a deceased told news agency ANI.Also Read - Man Rapes And Kills Girl, Mutilates Her Face After She Sees Him With Her Mother In Delhi

Delhi | Unidentified persons open fire in JJ Colony area The neighbours informed me that 2 people came with covered faces & fired at my brother & 2 other older men who were sitting with him. Police told us 2 killed, incl my brother, & 1 is seriously injured: Brother of deceased pic.twitter.com/jGPxsW0ZJ8 — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2022

Also Read - Delhi Metro Alert: Delay In Services Between New Delhi And Dwarka Sector 21 On Airport Express Line