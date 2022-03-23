New Delhi: Bodies of 2 sanitation workers were found in a sewer opposite Lodhi Colony in the national capital on Tuesday. The deceased identified as Khurshid (31) and Sajjad (34) were residents of Bihar’s Araria district. Preliminary investigation has hinted at a possible murder, said police, adding that an FIR has been registered and a probe is still in process.Also Read - Delhi on High Alert After Inputs on Possible Terror Attack, Patrolling Intensified in Markets

"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of murder. We have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is in process", said DCP, New Delhi, Amrutha Guguloth.

Speaking to IANS, Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said that they received a call at 6.24 p.m. stating that two people have fallen into a drain at the India International Centre, Lodhi Estate. "Three fire tenders were rushed to the site. Officials who reached the spot found the highly bloated bodies floating on the sewage water", Garg told the news agency.

In Maharashtra’s Chandrapur, two contract labourers working for a sanitation contractor and a Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) staffer were killed after reportedly inhaling toxic gases in a sewage septic tank at WCL Sasti Township on Tuesday morning. The deceased were identified as Raju Janjarla and Subhash Khandalkar and Sushil Korde.