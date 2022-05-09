New Delhi: In a major decision to provide a hassle-free commute to Delhiites, the Public Works Department (PWD) is planning to construct a three-lane flyover for vehicles travelling from ITO towards Ashram at the Sarai Kale Khan T-Junction. This three-lane flyover will ease commute for people travelling between Central, East and Southeast Delhi. This will come up alongside the existing flyover, which provides connectivity from Ashram to ITO.Also Read - Terror ALERT: Security Beefed Up At Israeli Embassy in Delhi Amid Fear of Attack

As per officials, the upcoming new flyover will also help decongest the Sarai Khan ISBT and T-junction where several other projects, such as the Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) are coming up. Speaking to Indian Express, an official said, “Sarai Kale Khan is going to become the city’s transport hub, with the RRTS, Delhi Metro, Nizamuddin Railway station and ISBT merging at one place. There is also a plan to integrate these… Once the RRTS station, which is under construction, is ready, the area is expected to become more congested. To avoid this, the PWD has decided to construct this additional flyover which will take the load of surface traffic coming from ITO and provide space for buses and local traffic below.” Also Read - EXPLAINED: How Will The New Startup Policy By Delhi Govt Provide Help To Budding Entrepreneurs

All You Need to Know About the 3-lane Flyover

The upcoming flyover will be 545-meter-long flyover and will have three lanes and two ramps. The ramp that goes up will be approximately 90 metres long and the down ramp will be 95 metres long. The flyover will also have two U-turns and one intersection at the grade level. The stilt portion below will be approximately around 360 metres long and will have footpaths, said officials. Also Read - Delhi MLAs To Soon Draw Salary Of Rs 90,000 Per Month - What We Know About AAP Govt's Proposal

The 3-laned flyover will also help decongest traffic at the Delhi-Meerut Expressway T-Junction. The official added, “Presently, vehicles coming from Akshardham, Mayur Vihar, Noida via the expressway also merge at Sarai Kale Khan bus stand and take the existing flyover towards ITO or to reach Sarai Kale ISBT, Ashram or to go to parts of Southeast Delhi. Now, the upcoming flyover will bear this load.”

Tenders for the construction of the new flyover have already been floated and the estimated cost is Rs 57.70 crore. Officials added that the processing of the tender will take one-two month and once the work is awarded, the flyover will be constructed in a year.

Well Planned Flyover will Decongest Area

Speaking about the flyover, experts suggested that if planned well, will help decongest the area. Sewa Ram, senior professor of transport planning at the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), said to The Indian Express, “There are three points where vehicles merge below the road at the T-Junction — vehicles coming from ITO towards Sarai Kale Khan, from Akshardham as well as Noida via Delhi-Meerut Expressway T-junction. From here, traffic goes in different directions which creates congestion. There is a diverging point towards Barapullah flyover. Traffic either goes towards ISBT, ITO, Ashram or Barapullah. So, if the PWD addresses these issues, then the flyover will bring relief from traffic congestion and improve connectivity. Else, it will be a uni-directional flyover from ITO to Ashram.”

Apart from building this new flyover, the PWD department has also decided to widen the service road along the existing flyover on the ISBT side and two other service roads across the flyover on the Yamuna side. The department is also planning to improve the existing footpath, drainage system, landscaping, road signages, road safety fixtures etc.