New Delhi: Around 77 traffic corridors in the city will get rid of congested traffic jams soon. This will be done in a phased manner, announced Delhi government, through redesigning roads and construction of flyovers, underpasses and foot overbridges, to eliminate congestion hotspots. Areas with high-traffic density will be decongested first which include the Outer Ring Road, Najafgarh Road, Wazirabad Road, Rohtak Road, Anand Vihar-Apsara Road getting a revamp, the government announced after a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday.

NO MORE TRAFFIC JAMS

"We have taken up an unprecedented project to make Delhi completely free of traffic jams," Mr. Kejriwal said. "We anticipate this to be a crucial step towards developing Delhi as the most livable city of India and the whole world. Lakhs of commuters are set to benefit from this project," he said.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that the taskforce had identified 77 corridors where various bottlenecks were leading to traffic jams, The Hindu reported. Throughout these corridors, the PWD has identified and implemented various short-term and long-term measures that will help ease out traffic.

An elevated corridor from Anand Vihar to Apsara border is being built with flyovers at Surya Nagar and Ramprastha traffic intersections to cater the requirement of Vivek Vihar, Surya Nagar and Ramprastha Colony.

Wazirabad road will be redesigned along with service road from T-point Karawal Nagar-Wazirabad road up to Gokulpuri flyover and development of existing footpath over drainage naala. Two flyovers will also be constructed as part of the intervention.

ELEVATED, WIDENED ROADS