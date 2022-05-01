New Delhi: A 77-year-old builder was brutally murdered by unknown persons in his home in north Delhi’s post Civil Lines area on Sunday morning. According to police, the victim, identified as Ram Kishore Agrawal, was sleeping alone when the unknown attackers broke into his house, robbed a large amount of cash from the room and attacked him with a weapon.Also Read - Heatwave Likely To Abate Over Delhi, Northwest, Central India From Tomorrow: IMD

Police got a PCR call at 6.52 a.m. from the Civil Lines area with the caller reporting that his father was murdered by unknown persons, said Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP (North). "It was learnt that, at around 6.40 a.m, the deceased's son had found him lying on his bed with four knife injuries on his body. Some cardboard boxes containing cash were also found missing from the room. The exact amount of cash is yet to be ascertained," he said.

The officer informed that Agarwal was taken to Sushrut Trauma Centre Civil Lines where he was declared brought dead. The police said that a security guard reported spotting two persons fleeing from the house in the early morning hours, and his statement is being recorded.

Agarwal used to live on the ground floor while his son and daughter-in-law, with his grandchildren, used to live on the first floor of the house.

The police team is also scanning the CCTV footage of the area to get a clue about the accused. A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been filed, and efforts are being made to identify and apprehend the guilty.

(With agency inputs)