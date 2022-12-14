Delhi Acid Attack: Police Arrest 3 Suspects, Kejriwal Demands Stringent Punishment | Top Developments

Two masked men on a bike threw acid on a schoolgirl minutes after she left her west Delhi home for school.

The girl is battling serious injuries at Safdarjung Hospital's burn ICU.

New Delhi: In the latest development, the Delhi Police arrested three men in connection with the Wednesday morning acid attack on a 17-year-old girl in west Delhi. The suspects are currently being interrogated to ascertain the motive behind the attack, police said. The arrests were made on the basis of the family’s statement.

Two masked men on a bike threw acid on a schoolgirl minutes after she left her west Delhi home for school. The girl is battling serious injuries at Safdarjung Hospital’s burn ICU.

Earlier, the victim had named two persons who could be responsible for the attack. Of them, one had earlier been detained by police, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan.

“She has suffered seven to eight per cent facial burns and her eyes have also been affected. She has been admitted to the burn ICU and is stable,” said a doctor at Safdarjung Hospital.

Kejriwal Demands Strict Punishment

In the meantime, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded stringent punishment for those involved in throwing acid on a minor girl in west Delhi, and said the government is concerned about every child in the city.

“This cannot be tolerated at all. How did the accused gather so much courage? The accused should be given the strictest punishment. The safety of every girl child in Delhi is important to us,” Kejriwal said.

Police said the matter was reported at around 9 AM and the victim was attacked in Mohan Garden area.

LG Saxena seeks report

Delhi LG V K Saxena on Wednesday sought a detailed report on the west Delhi acid attack incident from the city police commissioner, including information on how the acid was procured despite a ban on its sale.

“The Lt Governor spoke to the Police Commissioner about the unfortunate incident of acid attack that took place at Dwarka More today and sought a detailed report into the incident, including as to how the acid used was procured despite a ban in the City,” the Raj Niwas Delhi said in a series of tweets.

“LG has instructed for swift and thorough investigation so as to ensure exemplary punishment to the guilty. The LG is also in touch with the hospital authorities and has urged them to ensure the best treatment. He has also assured all possible assistance to the victim and her family,” it added.