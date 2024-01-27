Delhi ACP’s Son Killed, Body Thrown Into Haryana Canal By Friends Over Money Dispute, Search On To Trace Him; 1 Held

The revelation came on Friday after a week-long frantic search by cops to locate the 24-year-old lawyer after he did not return from a wedding.

New Delhi: The son of an assistant commissioner of Delhi Police was allegedly pushed into the Munak Canal in Haryana by two of his friends over a financial dispute on January 23, police said on Friday. A search operation has been launched to trace 26-year-old victim, identified as Lakshya Chauhan. Police have arrested an accused named Abhishek while the search is on for another accused named Vikas Bhardwaj. Both the accused were Lakshay’s friends and had gone to attend the wedding with him in Haryana’s Bhiwani, sources said. Lakshay was the son of Yashpal Singh, an ACP in the Delhi Police.

“The son of ACP posted in Special Staff of Outer North Delhi was murdered by two of his friends on January 23. The two accused pushed him into the Munak Canal in Haryana. The body is yet to be recovered. Police have arrested one accused named Abhishek from Narela and search operations to nab the other accused named Vikas are underway. Police have registered an FIR under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (destruction of evidence),” Delhi Police said in a statement.

