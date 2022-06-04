New Delhi: In a chilling incident, a 28-year-old man’s throat was slashed and his head was smashed with stones and rod and then he was left to die in the in Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar on Friday, reported NDTV. The CCTV footage of the incident revealing that the gruesome murder took place in broad day light, where two accused kept attacking the victim, while scared onlookers watched from a distance.Also Read - Delhi COVID Update: Fresh Cases Rise to 405, Marginally Higher Than Friday, No Death For Second Day

The victim was identified as Narendra alias Bunty, a known criminal in the north Delhi neighbourhood, according to NDTV's report. As per the report, he was found injured after the police received information about an incident of blade attack in Adarsh Nagar. The victim was taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital where he died.

During investigation, CCTV footage of the area were checked and it showed that two accused, who are brothers, kept attacking the victim until they were convinced that he would die. The footage shoed that one person initially tried to break the fight, but later moved on from the crime scene. The police identified the attackers as brothers Rahul and Rohit Kali, also criminals.

Narendra had been reportedly demanding money from Rahul for drugs, which led to the accused attacking him along with his brother, NDTV reported quoting police. “They used a blade to slash his throat and stones and rod to smash his head,” they said, adding that a murder case has been registered.

Rahul Kali has been arrested while a search is on for his brother Rohit.