New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi, has become the first hospital in India to house a fire station inside the hospital premises, its Director Dr Randeep Guleria said on Sunday. Making the announcement at a function to mark the 75th Independence Day, he said that the AIIMS has joined hands with the Delhi Fire Service for the purpose.

The fire station, meant for quick response in case of fire emergency, will have its infrastructure developed by the AIIMS, while the fire tender, equipment, and manpower will be managed by the DFS.

The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), #Delhi, has become the first hospital in #India to house a fire station inside the hospital premises, its Director Dr Randeep Guleria said on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/wOvK6d9Uun — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) August 15, 2021

Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg termed it a “proud moment”. “Again a proud moment for DFS, DFS has joined hand with AIIMS to open a fire station inside the Hospital to meet any emergency. AIIMS become a First Hospital in the country to have fire station on its campus, Infrastructure will be provided by the AIIMS& manpower etc will be managed by DFS”, he said in a tweet.

Having a total of 61 fire stations and 3,616 personnel, including 3,280 firefighters, the DFS attends to nearly 22,000 fire and rescue calls on an average in a year.

