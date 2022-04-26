New Delhi: The nurses of Delhi All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday began an indefinite strike after the union’s president Harish Kajla was suspended. The union has launched the strike demanding immediate revocation of suspension of Kajla and stopping of all kinds of retaliative measures against union executives and union members of main OT.Also Read - Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Shree Jagannatha Medical College and Hospital in Puri

In a letter to AIIMS, Delhi director, the nurses union wrote, "In response to your unilateral decision to suspend Harish Kajla, president of AIIMS Nurses Union, without even citing proper reasons, the union has called an emergency executive meeting decided to go on indefinite strike from 8 AM, 26/4/2022 demanding immediate revocation of suspension of Harish Kumar Kajla and stopping of all kinds of retaliative measures against union executives and Union members of main OT".

(With Agency Inputs)