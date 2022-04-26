New Delhi: The nurses of Delhi All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday began an indefinite strike after the union’s president Harish Kajla was suspended. The union has launched the strike demanding immediate revocation of suspension of Kajla and stopping of all kinds of retaliative measures against union executives and union members of main OT.Also Read - Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Shree Jagannatha Medical College and Hospital in Puri

In a letter to AIIMS, Delhi director, the nurses union wrote, “In response to your unilateral decision to suspend Harish Kajla, president of AIIMS Nurses Union, without even citing proper reasons, the union has called an emergency executive meeting decided to go on indefinite strike from 8 AM, 26/4/2022 demanding immediate revocation of suspension of Harish Kumar Kajla and stopping of all kinds of retaliative measures against union executives and Union members of main OT”. Also Read - AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Registration For 17 Posts Begins at aiimsmangalagiri.edu.in| Check Details Here

“The union has always been receptive and open to expressing our genuine concerns and version throughout this issue. But unfortunately, we were neither called, nor contacted via any communication which forced us to go on an indefinite strike to safeguard the basic rights of our members. We would like to remind you that the undemocratic AIIMS administration will be solely responsible for the consequences if any,” the letter stated. Also Read - AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Apply For Professor, Other Posts at aiimsgorakhpur.edu.in Before May 9

On Monday, nursing officer Harish Kumar Kajla was suspended with immediate effect for allegedly disrupting OT patient services on April 22. The suspension order read, “A disciplinary proceeding is contemplated against Harish Kumar Kajla, nursing officer, AIIMS, New Delhi. The undersigned in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-rule (I) of Rule 10 of the Central Civil Services Rule 1965 read with Regulation 33 of AIIMS Regulations 2019, hereby places Harish Kumar Kajla under suspension with immediate effect.”

The order was signed by AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria. On April 22, the Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) had complained against Kajla for alleged misbehaviour with a resident doctor on duty and asked for immediate suspension of Kajla and initiation of disciplinary actions against him.

“A very disgraceful and unprovoked incident of misbehavior towards a resident doctor on duty took place in the morning hours of April 22. The accused person, who has been identified as Harish Kajla, not only outraged the modesty of a resident doctor but also disrupted the essential services by instigating the OT staff,” the RDA said in the complaint letter to the AIIMS administration.

The AIIMS administration issued a show-cause notice to some of its nursing officers on Saturday for protests in the main operation theatre (OT) which led to the cancellation of over 50 planned surgeries a day before.

(With Agency Inputs)