New Delhi: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi, on Thursday, announced a raise in the charges of its private ward rooms. The move comes followed GST Council's recent decision to levy a 5 per cent tax on hospital room rent exceeding Rs 5,000 per day. The revised charge will be effective from July 18 as per government notification.

As per the notification issued by AIIMS, the charges for A class (deluxe room) at AIIMS will now be Rs 6300 per day. Patients have to pay 10 days advance deposit of Rs 66,000, including 5 per cent GST and diet charges.

An official communication from AIIMS Financial Advisor, Narinder Bhatia, to the Medical Superintendent, HoDs and other key officials reads: "The undersigned is directed to notify the following hospital charges for room rent for private ward hospitalised patients with effect from 18th July, 2022, as per notification of Government of India levying GST @5 per cent on the room rent (except ICU) exceeding Rs 5,000 per day per patient charged by a hospital."