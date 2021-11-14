New Delhi: Replying to those mocking the smog towers installed in Delhi, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said the pilot project (of smog towers) is working and has an impact up to 1 kilometre radius. The impact will be assessed by IIT-Bombay and IIT-Delhi teams, he said. They will submit a primary report within three months, Rai added.Also Read - No School, Construction Activity in Delhi; Offices to Work From Home: CM Kejriwal’s Plans to Combat Air Pollution

On steps to control the pollution crisis in Delhi-NCR, Rai said, "Tomorrow we'll hold a meeting with Metro and DTC to increase the frequency of public transport."

Earlier in the day, Rai said that the department has issued a notification for effective implementation of the emergency measures announced by the government to tackle air pollution. He said that all schools, libraries and institutions will remain shut till November 20, except for those where exams are being conducted. Construction and demolition activities will be banned till November 17.

“In the order issued on late Saturday night by the department, we have clarified that those schools or educational institutions where exams are already being conducted will remain open. All other educational institutions will be closed till November 20,” Rai told reporters in a press conference.