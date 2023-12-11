Home

Toxic Air Continues To Choke Delhi; Air Remains ‘ Very Poor’ Today, Check AQI Of Major Areas

The air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘ very poor’ category on Monday.

New Delhi: The air quality remains in the’very poor’ category as a thick layer of smog covers the national capital on Monday. The capital is expected to experience another period of poor air quality in the latter part of December, but it is anticipated to remain below the “severe” category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Notably, the national capital has consistently ranked among the top 10 most polluted cities in the country for the past few weeks. Although the Air Quality Index (AQI) has remained in the ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’ range, a slight improvement was witnessed after a light shower on December 3.

Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Of Different Areas

Different areas throughout Delhi reported air quality levels in the ‘very poor’ and ‘poor’ categories today, with no location reaching the ‘severe’ category. The highest air pollution was recorded at Nehru Nagar, where the AQI stood at 378. On the other hand, Dilshad Garden exhibited the best air quality in Delhi, with an AQI of 223, falling within the ‘poor’ range.

Areas in the capital with elevated pollution levels include R K Puram, where the AQI reached 342, Okhla Phase-2 with an AQI of 339, Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range registering an AQI of 337, New Moti Bagh with an AQI of 334, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 328, Sirifort at 328, ITO at 327, Pusa at 326, IGI Airport at 323, and Patparganj at 321.

Other locations falling within the AQI range of 300 to 320 include Sri Aurobindo Marg at 320, Vivek Vihar at 317, Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium at 314, and Mandir Marg at 304.

Every Third Child in Delhi Asthmatic

The Delhi High Court has expressed its concern over the deteriorating air pollution and stated that it is the responsibility of the authorities to ensure that the air quality index (AQI) comes down, citing every third child in the national capital is asthmatic.

Delhi Air Pollution: Stubble Burning Primary Reasons

Adverse meteorological conditions, along with emissions from firecrackers, stubble burning, and local sources of pollution, combine to push the air quality in Delhi-NCR to hazardous levels during the winter season. According to the news agency ANI, there have been over 2,500 reported cases of stubble burning this year.

Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Index

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is a practical tool for measuring air quality conditions in an easily comprehensible manner. It is divided into six AQI categories: Good, Satisfactory, Moderately Polluted, Poor, Very Poor, and Severe. An AQI ranging from 201 to 300 falls into the ‘poor’ category and is categorized under Stage 1 restrictions. AQI levels between 301 and 400 are classified as ‘very poor,’ falling under Stage 2. An AQI of 401 to 450 is designated as ‘severe’ and falls under Stage 3.

