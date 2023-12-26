Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’, Check Pollution Level in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Anand Vihar recorded AQI at 384, Lodhi Road at 330, Airport at 344, Pusa at 388, Noida at 328, Greater Noida at 332, Ghaziabad at 302, Gurugram at 285 and Faridabad at 299.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), dense fog is predicted to persist from December 25 to December 28.

Delhi Air Pollution: The air quality in the national capital plunged to a very poor category with AQI at 372. Similarly, other areas in the city recorded air quality in the same category with AQI above the 300 mark. Anand Vihar recorded AQI at 384, Lodhi Road at 330, Airport at 344, Pusa at 388, Noida at 328, Greater Noida at 332, Ghaziabad at 302, Gurugram at 285 and Faridabad at 299.

The city on Monday morning recorded ‘very poor’ air quality as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Delhi: 372

Anand Vihar: 384

Lodhi Road: 330

Airport: 344

Pusa: 388

Noida: 328

Greater Noida: 332

Ghaziabad: 302

Gurugram: 285

Faridabad: 299

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), dense fog is predicted to persist from December 25 to December 28. IMD said foggy conditions are anticipated from December 29 to December 30, accompanied by a likely decrease in the minimum temperature.

On Christmas Day, as the cold wave tightened its grip on North India, the national capital woke up to an even colder morning accompanied by dense fog on Monday. The temperature in Delhi on Monday morning was recorded at 9.4 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Visibility dropped to 125 meters in several parts of Delhi, and most parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) also experienced low visibility. On Sunday, the minimum temperature had settled at 9.1 degrees Celsius.

Due to the chilling cold, many sought refuge at night shelters in various parts of the national capital. Similar scenes unfolded elsewhere, with locals gathering near fires in the Lodhi Road area to seek comfort.

Visuals from Lodhi Road, Munirka, RK Puram, and Ring Road near AIIMS depicted a thick layer of fog hanging overhead, with only a few vehicles and commuters venturing out into the streets.

Additionally, Delhi’s air quality on Monday remained in the ‘very poor’ category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hovering around 400, according to data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, 401 and 450 severe, and above 450 severe-plus.

In response to the prevailing conditions, all non-essential construction work has been banned in the Delhi-National Capital Region.

In response to the prevailing conditions, all non-essential construction work has been banned in the Delhi-National Capital Region.