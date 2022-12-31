From WFH To Carpool, Delhi’s Battle With Poor Air, Dipping Mercury To Continue In 2023. Key Points

The AQI in Delhi continued to remain in the "very poor" category on Saturday and is likely to get worse in the coming days.

Delhi government to take call today on banning BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel vehicles (File photo)

Delhi AQI, Pollution News: The Delhi government will decide today if there should be a ban on plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles in the city. The AQI in Delhi continued to remain in the “very poor” category on Saturday and is likely to get worse in the coming days. The national capital recorded an AQI of 369 which is considered “very poor”.

The committee on air pollution, yesterday, announced a ban on non-essential construction and demolition work as stage III of GRAP was implemented in Delhi. The authorities have also advised people to work from home or carpool to the office to prevent from further pollution.

Latest Developments With Regards To Increasing Air Pollution In Delhi

The Delhi government will decide today whether a ban should be imposed on using BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers. Delhi recorded an AQI of 369 today, yesterday it was at 399. The air quality is likely to remain ‘severe’ till tomorrow. People have been advised to work from home and use carpool. The Centre’s air quality panel on Friday imposed a ban on construction and industrial activities in the national capital as the air quality index (AQI) will likely worsen. Non-polluting activities such as plumbing, carpentry, interior decoration and electrical work are allowed. Earlier, the Centre’s air quality panel on Wednesday said industries using unapproved fuels, including coal, in Delhi-NCR will be shut from January 1 and heavy fines will be imposed on them.

The next stage — ‘Severe Plus’ — includes steps like a ban on the entry of trucks into Delhi, allowing 50 per cent of staff to work from home in public, municipal and private offices, closure of educational institutions and the plying of vehicles on an odd-even basis, etc.

IMD Forecast For Delhi And Adjoining States Till Jan 5

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi and its adjoining regions are likely to see the dense fog from December 31 to January 5. “Dense fog conditions are likely to continue over the plains of northwest India for the next 4-5 days. A fresh cold wave is likely to commence over northwest India from January 1,” stated a forecast from the weather department.

The weather department has cautioned commuters to drive carefully as the visibility is likely to remain poor in Delhi-NCR. The visibility is likely to stay poor for several parts of Punjab, Haryana and several pockets of Uttar Pradesh.