Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Slips Again, IMD Issues Alert For Cold Wave, Toxic Air

Biting cold and toxic air, Delhites continue to reel under double whammy.

Air Pollution: People walk along a road near India Gate amid smoggy conditions in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

Delhi: Masks are up, mufflers are snuggled, multiple layers of woollen clothes is donned as Delhites continue to live in a double whammy- breathing toxic air amid biting cold wave condition. Just few months earlier, Delhi was grappling with air pollution woes that reached severe category. While the dust, seemingly settled, winter unfolded. Delhi recorded the lowest temperature of 1.8 degrees on Friday, while it logged in 2 degrees on Saturday. Foul air has returned to haunt residents in the national capital, amid the ongoing severe cold wave conditions, which prompted the Met department to issue a red alert for biting cold on Saturday, according to ANI report.

Delhi AQI To Slip To Very Poor Category

The Met office said the double whammy of a declining air quality and the ongoing severe cold wave will only add to the woes of residents, adding that Delhi’s air quality will hover in the ‘very poor’ category over the next three to four days.

“The AQI (Air Quality Index) of Delhi-NCR, which saw some good air days in recent weeks, will slip back to the ‘very poor’ category in the next three to four days,” VK Soni, a scientist at the IMD said.

Delhi’s air was in the ‘very poor’ category on Saturday, with the AQI reaching 359, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). Further, according to SAFAR, the AQI in the National Capital Region of Gurugram stood at 371, with the Delhi University area recording 351.

AQI in Delhi-NCR Today

The AQI near Lodhi Road also breached alarming levels, at 347.

The area nearby IIT Delhi recorded an AQI of 345 while it stood at 356 at Terminal 3 of IGI airport.

At 433, the AQI in Noida was especially alarming on Saturday.

Apart sounding a warning bell for bad air days in the national capital, the IMD on Saturday also issued a red alert for the next 24 to 48 hours, warning of severe cold in parts of North India, including Delhi.

Speaking with ANI, RK Jenanmani, a weather scientist at IMD said, “The Indian Meteorological Department has issued red alerts for the next 24 to 48 hours, warning of severe cold in North India and dense fog for North Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh, Delhi and western Uttar Pradesh. An ‘orange alert. will also be in place for January 8 to 9 night.

Delhi also re-invoked GRAP Stage III yesterday banning construction acitivites.