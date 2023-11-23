Home

News

Delhi To Get ‘Blessed’ With Fresh Air In Next 2-3 Days

Delhi To Get ‘Blessed’ With Fresh Air In Next 2-3 Days

New Delhi: The national capital has been struggling to breathe in fresh air for more than a month now but the Air Quality Index in Delhi is swinging between 'very poor' and 'severe'. To help in improv

Delhi AQI Latest Update

New Delhi: The national capital has been struggling to breathe in fresh air for more than a month now but the Air Quality Index in Delhi is swinging between ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’. To help in improving the Delhi AQI, the state government has imposed several restrictions which are stringently being followed. Now, in a latest update, Environment Minister Gopal Rai has said that Delhi will be ‘blessed’ with fresh air in the coming two-three days. However, the restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan-3 (GRAP-3) will continue till the air quality improves in the city.

Trending Now

Delhi To Get Blessed With Fresh Air In 2-3 Days

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said the city’s air quality, as per experts, is expected to improve in the next two to three days and hence the state government has decided to continue with GRAP III regulations. The minister said the Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to improve from the “very poor” category in the coming days but the ban on certain vehicles will continue under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) III regulations. “Under GRAP III, BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel vehicles are still banned,” Gopal Rai told PTI.

You may like to read

“Scientists are saying that the air quality will improve in the coming 2-3 days. As per the present conditions, it was decided that GRAP III regulations will continue in Delhi for now,” he said.

The minister further informed that the restrictions under GRAP IV have been modified and now include a ban on BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel vehicles with All India Permit, which were allowed to enter Delhi earlier. If Delhi air quality deteriorates in future and GRAP IV is invoked again, such vehicles will be banned from entering the national capital, he said.

GRAP-3 Restrictions To Continue, Says Gopal Rai

Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday urged people to be careful and continue to follow the rules as stages 1, 2, and 3 of GRAP are still in place to tackle air pollution in the national capital. Speaking to ANI about the high levels of pollution in the city, the senior Aam Aadmi Party leader said that construction works other than those of national importance are being “prohibited” in the city. “The way wind speed is low, scientists believe that it can improve further. The government has taken the decision that until air quality improves, GRAP 3 will continue in Delhi…”

“Other than the construction work of national importance, other construction works are prohibited. Linear projects are going on,” the senior AAP leader said. This was after the restrictions under GRAP-4 were lifted earlier in the month following an improvement in the air quality.

(Inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.