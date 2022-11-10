Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Slips To 303 But Remains Under ‘Very Poor Category’

AQI recorded at all major monitoring stations in the national capital also stood in the 'very poor' category.

Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Slips To 303 But Remains Under 'Very Poor Category' (PTI Photo)

Delhi: Another day, another hazy morning as the national capital continues to inhale toxic air. On November 10, Thursday, the quality if air in Delhi is said to have improved from previous days but continues to remain under ‘very poor category’. The air quality index (AQI) today stands at 303 according to SAFAR data.

Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the ‘poor category’ on Thursday and will remain the same till Saturday.

Delhi’s average 24-hour AQI remained at 260 on Wednesday. According to the measuring scale of air pollution, AQI between zero and 50 is considered good. Whereas the air quality index between 51 and 100 is considered satisfactory, AQI falling between 101 and 200 is moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. IMD has predicted light rain showers in the national capital on Thursday.

However, air quality remained ‘very poor’ in Ghaziabad as the AQI stood at 347, while Faridabad (Haryana) recorded AQI of 332 on 8 AM on Thursday morning.

Gusting winds at night, sporadic rains in adjoining states and a considerable drop in emissions from stubble burning has led to amelioration in the air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR in recent days.

The Commission for Air Quality Management may also convene a meeting on Thursday to review the situation and revoke the curbs in Delhi-NCR under stage 3 (very poor air quality) of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers will continue to stay off roads in Delhi under stage 3 of GRAP.

Violation of the ban could invite a fine of Rs 20,000. Vehicles deployed for emergency services, and government and election-related work are exempted.

Ban on construction work in public projects such as highways, flyovers, power transmission, and pipelines will also remain in force.