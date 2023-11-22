Delhi Air Pollution: Have BS3, BS4 Car? Important Update To Know Before Taking Your Vehicle To City

Despite the gradual improvement in air quality, owners of vehicles not complying with BS4 emission norms will not be able to drive their cars in Delhi and will need to explore alternative modes of commuting.

New Delhi: The Delhi government has officially removed the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) – 4 restrictions in the capital city following a two-week ban on BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel vehicles. Initially, both private and commercial vehicles were prohibited from traveling within the city or entering Delhi from outer states under GRAP-4. However, while certain restrictions have been relaxed for trucks, buses, and construction activities, the government has maintained the prohibition on BS3 and BS4 vehicles from plying on city roads.

According to a report by ANI, Environment Minister Gopal Rai emphasized the need for continued awareness to sustain the improvement in air quality. Although the ban on truck entry has been revoked, private and commercial vehicles are still not permitted to travel within the city or enter Delhi from outer states under GRAP-4.

Can you drive your BS3 petrol or BS4 diesel car in Delhi?

Despite the gradual improvement in air quality, owners of vehicles not complying with BS4 emission norms will not be able to drive their cars in Delhi and will need to explore alternative modes of commuting. While the ban on BS3 and BS4 cars is expected to be lifted in the future, no specific date or timeframe has been indicated by the government. Violators driving non-compliant vehicles may face a hefty fine of Rs 20,000.

As of November 21, Delhi’s air quality stood at 323, categorizing it as ‘very poor’ according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). AQI monitoring agencies predict that relief from high pollution levels is unlikely over the next few days.

