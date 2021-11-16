New Delhi: After Supreme Court’s rap on the worsening air situation in the city, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday announced various emergency measures, including closure of schools, ban on construction activities and work from home for government employees as well as private employees to deal with the crisis.Also Read - PF Alert: How To Get Pension Payment Order Using Bank Account, EPF Numbers

Addressing the media, the minister further informed that the Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ campaign (to curb vehicle pollution) which ends on November 18 will be extended by 15 days – Second phase from November 19 to December 3. Also Read - Containment Zones Back in Gurugram As Covid Cases Rise Marginally; Three Areas Likely to be Sealed | Read Details

In today's meeting with officials of Punjab, Haryana, UP, Haryana, we (Delhi govt) proposed that WFH should be implemented in NCR regions; construction work should be banned, industries should be shut too (in NCR): Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai pic.twitter.com/henlWs4NTk — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2021

The centre and the state met to discuss fighting Delhi pollution a day after the Supreme Court raised tough questions on the crisis.