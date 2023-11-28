Home

Delhi Air Pollution: Light Showers Bring Marginal Improvement In AQI, Here’s What Latest Data Says

Delhi experienced light showers on Monday evening. Along with the temperature, these showers brought down the AQI and therefore the pollution in the city.

Delhi AQI Goes Down After Light Showers

New Delhi: For a couple of months now, the national capital has been struggling to breathe in fresh air as pollution has been on an all-time high. With the Delhi Air Quality Index 2023 swinging between ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ categories, the locals have a lot of health threats to deal with. The government has imposed various restrictions to control the pollution and now, there has been a marginal improvement in the Delhi AQI due to the light showers experienced by the city on Monday evening. Air quality in Delhi and its suburbs marginally improved on Monday due to rain and favourable wind speed caused by a western disturbance affecting northwest India.

Improvement In Delhi AQI Due To Rains

The Safdarjung Observatory, the national capital’s primary weather station, recorded 7.2 mm of rainfall till 8.30 pm. Due to the rain, the wind speed improved to 20 kilometres per hour, aiding the dispersion of pollutants, an official at the India Meteorological Department said. Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) stood at 387 at 10 pm, improving from 395 at 4 pm and 400 at 9 am. The air quality index (AQI) at any given time is the average of readings taken in the last 24 hours.

Delhi AQI 2023

The 24-hour average AQI, recorded at 4 pm every day, was 395 on Sunday, 389 on Saturday, 415 on Friday, 390 on Thursday, 394 on Wednesday, 365 on Tuesday, 348 on Monday and 301 on November 19. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, 401 and 450 ‘severe’ and above 450 ‘severe-plus’. Earlier in the day, a thick layer of smog blanketed Delhi, reducing visibility to just 600 metres at 8 am at the Safdarjung Observatory. The visibility was 800 metres at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Cause Of Increase In Delhi AQI

According to a joint project by the Delhi government and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Kanpur, biomass burning was the top reason for Delhi’s foul air, contributing 31 to 51 per cent to the national capital’s air pollution in the last few days. The national capital has recorded 10 severe air quality days this November so far. The city recorded just three severe air quality days in November last year, while it experienced 12 such days in 2021, the maximum in the month since the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) began monitoring.

(Inputs from PTI)

(Inputs from PTI)