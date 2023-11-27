Delhi Air Pollution: Driving From Noida to Delhi During Weekdays? Carry These Documents in Your Car

As stringent traffic rules have been imposed in the country, it is a wise to carry all the necessary documents required while driving to avoid getting challans.

New Delhi: If you are driving to Delhi from Noida during weekdays, you need to carry certain crucial documents with you in your car to avoid chalan and other penalties. The development comes as various restrictions have been imposed in the national capital due to air pollution,

On Monday morning, a thick layer of smog veiled the national capital and the air quality was recorded in the ‘severe’ category in several parts of Delhi. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), RK Puram recorded severe air quality with an AQI of 419 at 7:00 a.m. As per the CPCB, ITO recorded 435, Dwarka Sector 8 at 402, Jahangirpuri at 437 and Ashok Vihar at 455, all in the severe category.

List Of Documents You Should Carry While Driving Car To Delhi

Pollution Certificate

To prove that your vehicle meets all emission requirements, you need a pollution under control certificate (PUC). And you must carry this document with you. You can get your car checked at any authorized testing centre to obtain the certificate. These PUCs can easily be found at all petrol pumps too.

Driving License

It is an essential document you must carry while driving and have your RTO-approved driving license with you. In Case you are caught violating road rules or driving with a license, you can be issued with an online traffic challan or even a physical one.

Registration Certificate

Another crucial document to prove the validity of your vehicle as your own is registration certificate (RC). According to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, it is compulsory for you to have an RC for a vehicle bought by you. The e-challan Parivahan can impose penalties if you’re found driving without one.

Car Insurance Policy

As part of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, all citizens must drive with a third-party coverage or policy. In general, the car insurance provides monetary assistance if you are in an accident or your car breaks down. Several third-party providers offer insurance with different coverages for your car.

Other Driving Permits

Apart from these documents, you also might need driving permits if you are travelling interstate. If you are visiting to another state or city other than the one your vehicle belongs to, make sure you have the necessary permits.

