Delhi Air Pollution: Gopal Rai Says Special Teams To Be Deputed To Identify Local Sources Of Pollution In City

Gopal Rai said there are 13 pollution hotspots in Delhi and the AQI levels went above 300 today due to local reasons.

The overall air quality in the National Capital deteriorated from the 'poor' category to the 'very poor' category.

New Delhi: In the wake of the deteriorating air quality in the city, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday took stock of the situation in a review meeting and said special teams will be deputed to identify and inspect local sources of pollution. The development comes as Delhi’s air quality continues to remain in ‘very poor’ category, with AQI of 306.

“There are 13 pollution hotspots in Delhi. Today, 8 other points including Shadipur, Mandir Marg, Patparganj, Sonia Vihar, and Moti Bagh witnessed AQI levels above 300 today due to local reasons. Special teams will be deputed here to identify and inspect local sources of pollution there,” Gopal Rai said.

#WATCH | Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on actions being taken to mitigate air pollution in the city "There are 13 pollution hotspots in Delhi. Today, 8 other points including Shadipur, Mandir Marg, Patparganj, Sonia Vihar, and Moti Bagh witnessed AQI levels above 300… pic.twitter.com/wbleu81UPp — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2023

The overall air quality in the national capital on Monday morning was recorded in the ‘Very Poor category’, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 306 against 302 recorded on Sunday afternoon, as per SAFAR-India.

A cyclist at Indian Gate, Sanjay Chaudhary, while talking to ANI, said “The situation is not good at all”.

“I think pollution levels have been rising in Delhi for the past 10-12 days. We can feel it in our eyes today. The smog is dense…I think the situation is not good at all. We, the cyclists, carry masks and bandanas with us, but I don’t think there is any alternative, and if you have to be on the road, you have to face it,” Sanjay Chaudhary said.

Another cyclist at Indian Gate, Rahul Kundra, said, “Right now, we can feel the pollution a little as we cycle every day…It will increase a little…that will become visible too. At that time, we stop cycling and go for an alternative…”

The overall air quality in the National Capital deteriorated from the ‘poor’ category to the ‘very poor’ category, with the Air Quality Index at 302 on Sunday afternoon, as per data from SAFAR-India.

On Sunday morning, the overall air quality was recorded in the ‘poor category’ with an AQI of 266 against 173 recorded on Saturday.

According to the latest data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality around Delhi University was recorded at 330 (very poor) at noon, while IGI Terminal T3 in New Delhi was at 313 against 276 in the Sunday morning hours.

According to the SAFAR, the air quality in Kartavya Path at India Gate was recorded at 266 on Sunday morning. Meanwhile, Noida recorded an AQI of 290 (poor) and Gurugram 152 (moderate). Anand Vihar breached the very poor category in New Delhi with an AQI of 345, IT0 with an AQI of 309, New Moti Bagh with an AQI of 360, Dwarkar Sector-8 recorded an AQI of 313.

The Air Quality Index is a tool for effective communication of air quality status to people in terms that are easy to understand. There are six AQI categories, namely Good + Satisfactory, Moderately Polluted, Poor, Very Poor, and Severe.

Each of these categories is decided based on the ambient concentration values of air pollutants and their likely health impacts (known as health breakpoints). According to the AQI scale, the air quality check between 0 and 50 is “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 450 “severe”.

