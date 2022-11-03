Delhi pollution: Thick grey smog crept over Delhi-NCR as the air quality plunged to ‘severe’ category. Residents struggled to breathe as the hazardous smog covered the capital city and its surrounding areas. Amid worsening pollution levels in Delhi, the Centre implemented curbs in Delhi-NCR under the Graded Response Action Plan stage IV. Ban on diesel vehicles, construction activities and others are few of the restrictions imposed in the region as part of the GRAP stage 4 plan.Also Read - Will Delhi Close Schools, Colleges As Air Quality Dips? Major Announcement Expected Tomorrow

GRAP Stage 4 imposed in Delhi-NCR: What’s not allowed

Four-wheeler diesel LMVs have been banned in Delhi-NCR

Ban on C&D activities in linear public projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, over bridges, power transmission, pipelines etc.

All industries in NCR even in areas which do not have PNG infrastructure and supply but still running for fuels other than the fuels as per the Standard list of approved fuels for NCR have been ordered shut.

Closures of school, colleges, educational institutions, closure of non-emergency commercial activities and plying of vehicles on odd-even basis may be on the cards if the air pollution continues to further worsen.

Entry of truck traffic into Delhi (except of trucks carrying essential commodities, providing essential services and all CNG, electric trucks) have been halted.

What’s allowed