Delhi Invokes GRAP Stage III Again, Bans Construction Activities | List Of Things Not Allowed

Safdarjung Tomb is seen amid heavy smog conditions in New Delhi. (AFP File photo)

Delhi: As Delhi shivers under frigid weather conditions, dense fog has added to the poor air quality in the national capital. Amid a sudden spike in air pollution due to foggy weather, the Centre’s air quality panel on Friday directed implementation of curbs under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR, including a ban on non-essential construction and demolition work, reported PTI. Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index stood at 400 on Friday, just a notch below the severe category.

The Sub-Committee on GRAP, at a review meeting, noted that the AQI is likely to worsen further in the coming days due to unfavourable weather conditions. It directed authorities in Delhi-NCR to invoke curbs under stage III of the anti-pollution plan with immediate effect.

If the AQI is projected to reach the severe category, restrictive actions under Stage III are to be invoked at least three days in advance, according to GRAP.

Curbs under Stage III include a ban on non-essential construction and demolition, closure of stone crushers and mining activities in Delhi NCR.

GRAP STAGE III CURBS: WHAT RESTRICTIONS REMAIN?

All construction and demolition work, except for essential projects, is banned in Delhi-NCR under the third stage of the GRAP. Brick kilns, hot mix plants and stone crushers are also not allowed to operate. Mining activities will also not be allowed in the region. Stage III also bans the operation of batching plants; laying of sewer lines, waterline, drainage work and electric cabling through an open trench system. States may impose restrictions on the plying of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers in the NCR considering the worsening air quality. Industries not running on approved fuels in industrial areas having PNG infrastructure and supply have to be shut down. In industrial areas not having PNG infrastructure and supply, industries not using approved fuels can operate only for five days a week. Authorities are required to sprinkle water and use dust suppressants, before peak traffic hours, on roads, hotspots, and heavy traffic corridors and dispose of the collected dust at designated sites or landfills. Authorities are required to intensify public transport services and introduce differential rates to encourage off-peak travel.