Air Pollution: Delhi Lifts Restrictions On Construction, Demolition Works As Air Quality Improves

Delhi Air Pollution Latest Update: The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 343 at 4 pm, improving from 385 on Tuesday.

Delhi Air Pollution Latest Update: The Centre’s air quality panel on Wednesday asked the authorities to lift the ban imposed in Delhi-NCR under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan, including a ban on non-essential construction and demolition work. The move was taken as the air quality in the Delhi-NCR improved.

“The forecast by the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology does not suggest that the AQI would slip into the “severe” category in the coming days,” the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said in an order.

Curbs under stage 3 of anti-pollution plan rolled back following improvement in air quality in Delhi-NCR: Order — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 4, 2023

Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 343 at 4 pm, improving from 385 on Tuesday. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

“It is therefore, felt that it is advisable to relax the stringent restrictions and roll back Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect in the entire national capital region (NCR),” the order read.