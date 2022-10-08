Delhi Air Pollution Latest Update: As the stubble burning season is all set to start in the neighbouring states despite the Supreme Court order, the Delhi government on Saturday said it prepared a detailed plan to tackle air pollution in the city. In this regard, the Delhi Government launched a month-long intensive anti-dust campaign.Also Read - Amazon Granted Approval to Operate 24/7 in Delhi, Notification To Be Issued Soon

Giving details, the city government said a total of 586 teams including 33 DPCC teams have been formed to implement and monitor the anti-dust norms. Also Read - Rajendra Pal Gautam Resigns from Delhi Goverment, Says BJP Trying to Insult Me and My Party

“The anti-dust campaign will be run in Delhi till November 6. It is compulsory for all construction sites to follow all 14 anti-dust norms; strict action to be taken against violators. 586 teams including 33 DPCC teams have been formed specially to implement and monitor the anti-dust norms”, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said. Also Read - Posters Degrading Hindu Gods Appear In Gujarat Cities, Show Arvind Kejriwal Wearing Muslim Cap

To tackle air pollution, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier announced a 15-point Winter Action Plan from September 30.

While announcing the action plan, Kejriwal had said that air pollution due to stubble burning remains a top concern at this time of the year.

The Delhi government said a bio-decomposer, prepared by Delhi’s Pusa Institute, would be given free to farmers. Secondly, an anti-dust campaign will start from October 6. Active monitoring will be done by 586 teams.

The Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) that tracks the burning of crops in the field has suggested that Punjab has recorded lesser cases of stubble burning this season so far. The data from IARI suggests that only 320 fires have been reported so far this year, against 620 and 1,935 in 2021 and 2020 respectively. The Consortium for Research on Agroecosystem Monitoring and Modelling from Space (CREAMS) of IARI monitors the stubble burning and provides daily reports.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the capital city has deteriorated and Stage-1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been enforced after an order was issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday.

Moreover, the Delhi government has decided that petrol and diesel will not be available without a PUC (pollution under control) certificate at the petrol pumps in the national capital from October 25.