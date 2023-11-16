Home

Even after four days of Diwali celebration, the air quality of Delhi remains under severe category. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was above 400.

Delhi’s Air Quality Plunges To Severe Category, Kejriwal Govt Says Decision On Artificial Rain In 2-3 Days

New Delhi: The air quality of the national capital remained in the ‘severe’ category on Thursday with smog covering the sky blocking the sun rays from touching the land. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was above 400. The India Meteorological Department yesterday stated that shallow fog-like conditions are likely to prevail in Delhi next four days. The AQI in Bawana was 442, in Jahangirpuri it was 441, 416 in Dwarka, 412 in Anand Vihar, 412 in ITO, 415 in Alipur, and 401 near the Delhi airport, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

