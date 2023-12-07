By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Remains ‘Poor’; Check Tops 3 Most Polluted Cities In India
The air quality of the national quality was recorded in the ‘poor’ category with 291 AQI, as per Central Pollution Control Board.
New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital continues to remain in the ‘poor’ category for the second consecutive day, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 291, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data registered at 7:30 am. Even though the air quality has improved, it still secured the third position today in the list of the 10 most polluted cities across India. Notably, the national capital has experienced AQI in ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’ range over the past few weeks. The improvement in the air was witnessed in after the light showers on December 3 which improved the AQI from the ‘severe’ zone to the ‘poor’ category.
