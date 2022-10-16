 Delhi Air Pollution: National Capital Wakes Up To Clear Skies But Poor AQI Ahead of Festivities | Deets Inside

New Delhi: Delhiites on Sunday woke up to clear skies but poor air quality which measured 218 on AQI. According to the data shared by the Central Pollution Control Board, the average Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital in last 24 hours was in ‘poor’ category at 218.Also Read - This Diwali, Bring Home Festive Flavours With Baby Brand Saffron

To recall, owing to the incessant rains in October, Delhi reported the cleanest air quality index in years. However, the Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to the poor category just a week ahead of Diwali, which many health experts consider 'concerning'.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Here are some of the key details:

On Saturday, the AQI of Delhi was ‘moderate’.

The Central Pollution Control Board’s 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) data showed Delhi’s air quality was 186.

On Friday, the AQI had remained moderate at 154.

The Indian Institute of Tropical Metrology had said that the air quality is likely to remain in the moderate to poor category on 17 October.

It is likely to remain largely in the moderate to poor category in the subsequent six day.

Delhi government has claimed that the Smog Towers are reducing air pollution by 70-80 per cent up to 50 metres.

The Delhi government is also working to develop the technology to build low-cost smog towers.

Smog Tower has a noticeable impact in reducing pollution up to 300 metres.

As per the order of the Supreme Court, the state government started installing smog towers in Delhi last year.

The AQI in the national capital improved to ‘good’ (41) category on 8 October following incessant rains

The Delhi government has passed an order banning the storage, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers in the national capital till 1 January 2023.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) issued directions for the closure of 491 construction and demolition sites, including 110 in Delhi, for flouting air pollution control norms.