Home

News

Delhi-NCR Gets Respite From Hazardous Air

Delhi-NCR Gets Respite From Hazardous Air

Delhi-NCR Rains: The national capital received light rainfall amid the Delhi government's ongoing efforts to implement the idea of 'artificial rain' to curb the air pollution in the city.

Delhi-NCR Gets Respite From Hazardous Air

New Delhi: Amid continuous rising air pollution, Delhi-NCR received light rainfall on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, bringing a much-needed respite to the people.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.