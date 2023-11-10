Top Recommended Stories

  • Delhi-NCR Gets Respite From Hazardous Air

Delhi-NCR Rains: The national capital received light rainfall amid the Delhi government's ongoing efforts to implement the idea of 'artificial rain' to curb the air pollution in the city.

Updated: November 10, 2023 6:28 AM IST

By Joy Pillai

New Delhi: Amid continuous rising air pollution, Delhi-NCR received light rainfall on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, bringing a much-needed respite to the people.

