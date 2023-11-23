Home

News

Delhi Air Quality Continues To Be In ‘Severe’ Category; Check AQI Of Different Areas

Delhi Air Quality Continues To Be In ‘Severe’ Category; Check AQI Of Different Areas

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi, one of the world's most polluted cities, has exceeded 400 AQI in several parts, and there seems to be no hope for an improvement in the pollution situation.

Delhi Air Quality Continues To Be In 'Severe' Category; Check AQI Of Different Areas

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the ‘severe’ category on Thursday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) surpassing the 400 mark in several places, according to the Central Pollution Control Board at 8 am. After a few days of relief, Delhi has been witnessing a steep increase in AQI levels following a marginal improvement on Sunday. The visibility early in the morning also remained low in the city.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.