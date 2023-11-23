By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Delhi Air Quality Continues To Be In ‘Severe’ Category; Check AQI Of Different Areas
The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi, one of the world's most polluted cities, has exceeded 400 AQI in several parts, and there seems to be no hope for an improvement in the pollution situation.
New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the ‘severe’ category on Thursday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) surpassing the 400 mark in several places, according to the Central Pollution Control Board at 8 am. After a few days of relief, Delhi has been witnessing a steep increase in AQI levels following a marginal improvement on Sunday. The visibility early in the morning also remained low in the city.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.