Home

News

Delhi Bans These Vehicles As GRAP III Implemented Due To Air Pollution | Check Here

Delhi Bans These Vehicles As GRAP III Implemented Due To Air Pollution | Check Here

In a bid to tackle the rising air pollution in Delhi, the government has implementation GRAP 3 in NCR. As per the latest rule, BS 3 petrol vehicles and BS 4 diesel vehicles will not be allowed to ply on roads.

Delhi Bans These Vehicles as GRAP III Implemented Due To Air Pollution | Check Here. | Photo: Twitter

New Delhi: Amid the increasing air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the government has announced the implementation of GRAP 3 (Graded Response Action Plan) in the National Capital Region. According to the latest news, old vehicles such as BS 3 petrol and BS 4 diesel vehicles will not be allowed to ply on the roads. Additionally, older diesel buses have also been banned from operating on Delhi’s roads. “Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality, in an effort to prevent further deterioration of the air quality, the CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) decides that ALL actions as envisaged under stage III of the GRAP -‘Severe’ Air Quality (DELHI AQI ranging between 401-450) be implemented in right earnest by all the agencies concerned in the NCR, with immediate effect, in addition to the stage I and II actions already in force,” Stated the CAQM.

Trending Now

GRAP stage III imposed in Delhi as air quality deteriorates Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality, in an effort to prevent further deterioration of the air quality, the CAQM decides that ALL actions as envisaged under stage III of the GRAP -‘Severe’ Air Quality… pic.twitter.com/AxwNVGu57r — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2023

You may like to read

Delhi Air Pollution: Are BS3, BS4 Two-Wheeler Banned?

There is currently no update regarding the prohibition of two-wheelers or older three-wheelers. The official statement only addresses BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel LMVs (Light Motor Vehicles) within Delhi and the surrounding districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar.

Considering, the prevailing circumstances, the government encourages individuals to adopt environmentally friendly modes of transportation. The official announcement emphasizes, “Opt for a more sustainable commute by carpooling or using public transportation.”

Additionally, the statement suggests, “Individuals in roles that permit remote work are encouraged to work from home.”

It’s worth noting that a similar restriction was imposed last year, but it was lifted after a few weeks once the environmental conditions improved with changing weather patterns.

Noida Air Pollution: Action Against Old Vehicles

Amid the daily deteriorating air quality in Delhi NCR, Noida Traffic Police is conducting a special campaign against vehicles emitting pollution that do not meet the BS6 requirements. Traffic police have acted against diesel vehicles that are 10 years old and petrol vehicles that are 15 years old. They have also issued fines to vehicles lacking pollution certificates and fitness certificates, resulting in the seizure of as many as 175 vehicles. Giving details about the campaign, DCP Traffic Anil Yadav stated that as many as 7,000 vehicles have been fined on Thursday.

” Due to the increasing pollution, Noida Police has conducted a special campaign, action taken against 10-year old diesel vehicles and 15-year old petrol vehicles and action also taken against vehicles with no pollution certificate and fitness certificate. It was a campaign for 15 days. We have seized around 175 vehicles which were 10-15 days old and 7000 vehicles have been fined..,” Yadav said.

Delhi NCR Air Pollution

Amid rising air pollution, an air emergency was declared in Delhi on Thursday with its air quality index nosediving into ‘severe’ days ahead of the major festival – Diwali.

Delhi NCR Air Pollution: AQI

The weather agency aqicn.org recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 999 in Delhi’s Anand Vihar, while Noida’s Sector 62 registered a reading of 469. The AQI in numerous areas of Delhi exceeded 500, as reported by aqicn.org. AQI in Noida Sector 125 at 400 in ‘Very Poor’ category; in Sector 62 at 483, Sector 1 at 413 and in Sector 116 at 415 in the ‘Severe’ category.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.