Delhi Air Pollution Live: AQI Deteriorating, GRAP Stage 3 Ban To Continue

All construction and demolition work, except for essential projects, is banned in Delhi-NCR under the third stage of the GRAP.

A metro train runs on a bridge enveloped by smog and haze in New Delhi (AP Photo)

Delhi-NCR-Pollution Updates: The commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has decided to continue with GRAP Stage 3 band as the AQI in Delhi-NCR has again deteriorated. Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index stood at 346 on Friday. All construction and demolition work, except for essential projects, is banned in Delhi-NCR under the third stage of the GRAP.

The National Capital Region (NCR) continued to witness bad air as Noida and Gurugram also registered “very poor” air quality with an AQI of 371 and 349 respectively.

