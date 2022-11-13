live

Delhi Air Pollution Live: NHRC Slams THESE 4 States For Rise In Stubble Burning Cases

The NHRC, meanwhile, has slammed the governments of UP, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi for the rise in stubble-burning cases.

Updated: November 13, 2022 8:02 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Anurag Kumar

The city horizon is seen enveloped by smog and haze (AP Photo)
Delhi Air Pollution Updates: The AQI in the national capital has improved marginally due to the strong winds, Centre’s air quality panel said the farm fires raging in Punjab prevented a significant improvement in the air quality. The NHRC, meanwhile, has slammed the governments of UP, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi for the rise in stubble-burning cases.

According to the NHRC, the state governments have failed to provide farmers with an alternative to stubble burning and it is due to the “failure” of the four state governments that stubble burning is happening.

Live Updates

  • 8:01 AM IST

    Delhi’s AQI Recorded At 320 Today

  • 7:38 AM IST

    Delhi’s AQI Gradually Improving

    Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 303 on Saturday, improving from 346 on Friday. It was 295 on Thursday.

Published Date: November 13, 2022 7:31 AM IST

Updated Date: November 13, 2022 8:02 AM IST