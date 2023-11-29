Delhi Air Pollution: Restrictions On Petrol, Diesel Cars Withdrawn As Air Quality Improves

With this new order, the restrictions on the operation of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar have been removed.

The air pollution in the National Capital improved slightly on Tuesday morning following light rainfall in several parts of the Delhi-National Capital Region a day ago.

New Delhi: In a sign of great relief, the Centre has ordered the revocation of restrictions under Stage III of GRAP in the entire NCR with immediate effect, following improvement in air quality. With this new order, the restrictions on the operation of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar have been removed. The Delhi government’s Transport Department is likely to issue an order on it.

Commission Reviews Air Quality in Delhi-NCR

The Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM), a statutory body responsible for formulating strategies to combat pollution in the region, met on Tuesday in view of the significant improvement in the overall air quality of Delhi-NCR.

The air quality forecasts by the India Meteorological Department/Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology do not indicate the average air quality of Delhi to move to the “severe” category in the coming days for which forecast is available, the CAQM said.

The city’s 24-hour average AQI, recorded at 4 pm every day, improved from 395 on Monday to 312 on Tuesday.

“Keeping in view the disruptive nature of restrictions under Stage-III of GRAP impacting a large number of stakeholders and public as well as considering the significant improvement in the average AQI of Delhi-NCR, the GRAP Sub-Committee unanimously decided to revoke Stage-III of GRAP in the entire NCR with immediate effect,” the Centre said in a statement.

Actions under Stages-I to Stage-II of GRAP shall however remain invoked and “be implemented, intensified, monitored and reviewed by all agencies concerned in NCR to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further to the ‘Severe’ category, the CAQM said.

Construction and demolition project sites and industrial units which have been issued specific closure orders on account of violations or non-compliance of various statutory directions, rules, and guidelines under no circumstances shall resume their operations without any specific order to this effect from the commission, it said.

Air Quality in Delhi-NCR

The air pollution in the National Capital improved slightly on Tuesday morning following light rainfall in several parts of the Delhi-National Capital Region a day ago.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India), the air quality of Delhi shifted to ‘very poor’ from the ‘severe’ category, with an AQI of 354, which is marginally down from 400 at 9 am on Monday.

Light rains lashed several parts of Delhi-NCR on Monday, bringing respite to citizens breathing high levels of air pollution over the last two weeks.

According to the official data recorded at 7:00 am on Tuesday, an AQI of 374 (very poor) was recorded at Anand Vihar. Similarly, Ashok Vihar recorded severe air quality with an AQI of 402.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board, ITO recorded 436 (very severe), while Dwarka Sector 8 recorded 376 (very poor), and IGI airport (T3) logged an AQI of 351 (very poor).

(With inputs from agencies)

