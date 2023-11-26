Home

News

Delhi Air Pollution: Slight Improvement In AQI From ‘Severe’ To ‘Very Poor’, Here’s What Official Data Says

Delhi Air Pollution: Slight Improvement In AQI From ‘Severe’ To ‘Very Poor’, Here’s What Official Data Says

A slight improvement has been seen in the Delhi AQI in certain areas as the pollution level has shifted from 'severe' to 'very poor' category. Check official data..

Delhi AQI Today Latest Update

New Delhi: A little relief for the residents as Delhi Air Pollution goes down a bit and Delhi AQI shifts from ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’ categories in certain areas. For almost a couple of months, the national capital has been struggling to breathe fresh air as the constant rise in pollution is making them feel choked and breathless. The Delhi AQI has been swinging between ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ categories. In a latest update, there has been slight improvement in the levels of the Air Quality Index in the capital city. However still the air pollution in the National Capital continues to be in the ‘very poor’ category, with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recording of 393.

Trending Now

Delhi AQI Today

As per the official data recorded at 7:00 am on Sunday, an AQI of 433 was recorded at Ananad Vihar and 434 at Ashok Vihar. Similarly, the AQI at Bawana stood at 437, while Jahangirpuri registered an AQI of 450, all falling into the severe category. The AQI at the ITO in Delhi was recorded at 382 (very poor), while the IGI airport logged an AQI of 360 (very poor). The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered ‘good’, 100 to 200 ‘moderate’, 200 to 300 ‘poor’, 300 to 400 ‘very poor’ and from 400 to 500 or above ‘severe’.

You may like to read

GRAP-IV Restrictions Revoked Seeing Improvement

Following a significant improvement in the overall AQI in the national capital last week, the CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) revoked the restrictions that were imposed under GRAP 4, permitting trucks and buses except for BS-3 and BS-4 petrol and diesel vehicles to enter the city and lifting the ban on ongoing construction activities. Restrictions under stages 1 to 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), however, remained in place.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai’s Statement

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai conducted a meeting on Friday on increasing pollution in the city. “Some increase in the pollution of Delhi has been noted. We had a meeting regarding it. The incidents of stubble burning are very few now, and the level of pollution is still increasing. Scientists reported 2-3 factors for this. The first is that vehicle pollution’s contribution is 36 percent. The second factor is biomass burning. We made some major decisions after seeing this, Gopal Rai said.

“To control vehicle pollution, we issued the rules of GRAP 3. To control biomass burning, we have directed the related organisations to monitor this, especially. especially the MCD, Revenue, DDA, and NDMC, are being given this direction for the fires that are breaking out at various places in the parks,” he added.

(Inputs from ANI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Delhi News on India.com.