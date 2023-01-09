Delhi Air Pollution: AQI To Dip To ‘Severe’ Category As Thick Fog Engulfs City | How To Stay Safe, Experts Advise

As biting cold conditions continue to grip the city, air quality is once again dipping from very poor to severe category.

Entry for diesel-operated medium goods vehicles and heavy goods vehicles except those engaged in essential goods and services is prohibited.

Delhi: ” Temperature in morning was 2 degrees but feels like minus 2,” this is what really people in Delhi-NCR are feeling. The capital already has logged in one of the lowest temperature in the season this year. Severe cold wave conditions continue to grip the city as people wake up to thick fog, frosting water and biting cold. Amid this frigid weather, specially as the Delhi is engulfed in thick layers of fog reducing visibility, woes of air pollution have returned. Therefore, peaking winter that has already made it a task for the residents to get ready for work in, dipping air quality has only added to the misery.

According to ANI report, CAQM holds an urgent review meeting with officials from NCR State Governments and Pollution control boards considering the sudden increase in Delhi’s AQI. GRAP provisions to be strictly implemented through the adequate deployment of inspection teams.

According to the Air quality Index (AQI) Delhi deteriorated to 395 under the “very poor” category, with some parts of the national capital recording AQIs over 400 or “severe”. System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) has predicted that the overall AQI in the national capital will be in the “severe” category on Tuesday.

September-November last year witnessed some of the worst days as toxic air blanketed the city. everyday Air Quality Index broke records that led to induction of several measures to mitigate the situation. Now, with dense fog, air pollution has increased once again. Delhi also invoked the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stage III last week to curb the situation.

AQI In Delhi-NCR

IGI Airport – 438

Delhi University -415

Pusa Road – 404

All these fall under the “severe” category, according to the SAFAR.

Dhirpur – 391

Ayanagar – 379

Lodhi Road – 377

All these fall under the “very poor” category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’; 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’; 101 and 200 ‘moderate’; 201 and 300 ‘poor’; 301 and 400 ‘very poor’; and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

Why AQI Deteriorating Again?

While assessing the overall air quality parameters, the sub-committee noted that the air quality had suddenly and unexpectedly deteriorated owing to dense foggy conditions without much sunlight and very low temperatures, coupled with calm winds and stable atmospheric conditions.

Last week, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had ordered to reinforce a strict ban on construction and demolition activities in the entire NCR and a nine-point action plan as per stage-III of GRAP became applicable with immediate effect. This was in addition to the preventive and restrictive actions under Stage-I and Stage-II of GRAP, which are already in place.

Several trains, flights got delayed due to low visibility today. The blinding fog also lead to mishap on Agra-Expressway on January 9.

How To Stay Safe ?

With pollution levels in the city at an all-time high, Delhi residents are at a high risk of respiratory and cardiovascular ailments, more so, in people with allergies, reported IANS citing experts.

“It is important to limit exposure and using masks as the first line of defence is your best bet for protection. Make sure you upgrade your cloth mask to one with a better filtration mechanism like an N95 or FFP2 S to keep out all kinds of particulate matter as well as infection causing germ,” IANS reported quoting its experts.

Heart attacks increase in winter, elderly people are more prone to heart attacks but nowadays it can be seen in youth too. To avoid this, outdoor morning walks in winter should be avoided before sunrise, reported ANI citing Sr Cardiologist, Dr Manoj Kumar, Fortis Hospital

Especially people who have a history of heart disease. It is a myth that alcohol & smoking will keep the body warm in winter but it does not. People should choose to stay active indoors but should avoid outdoor activities.