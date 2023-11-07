Delhi Air Pollution: Thick Layer Of Haze Engulfs City As Air Quality Remains In Severe Category

Delhi Air Pollution: The Delhi government on Monday decided to reintroduce the odd-even rule from November 13 to 20 as air quality continued to deteriorate.

Air quality in Delhi continues to be in the 'severe' category for the sixth straight day.

Delhi Air Pollution Latest Update: A layer of thick haze continued to engulf the national capital as air quality remains in the ‘severe’ category. Notably, the overall air quality remained in the ‘severe’ category for the sixth straight day, as per the Central Pollution Control Board. As per the data issued by the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India), the air quality in the National Capital was recorded at 488, up from 410 a day ago.

As the ban that was imposed on BS-III petrol vehicles and BS-IV diesel vehicles in GRAP-4, Gurugram Police restricted the entry of trucks into Delhi.

“Due to the restriction on the entry of the vehicles we are facing a lot of problems…”says a truck driver Anil as Gurugram Police restrict the entry of trucks into Delhi due to the ban that was imposed on BS-III petrol vehicles and BS-IV diesel vehicles in GRAP-4

Odd Even Formula From November 13

The Delhi government on Monday decided to reintroduce the odd-even rule from November 13 to 20 in view of the concerns of deterioration in air quality.

Delhi Environment, Forest and Wildlife Minister Gopal Rai told the media after a high-level meeting that the decision will be implemented a day after Diwali, which be celebrated on November 12, and will continue for a week.

He said a decision on further extending the odd-even rule would be taken later. “In view of air pollution, the odd-even vehicle system will be applicable for one week from 13th to 20th November…,” Gopal Rai said.

He said there is a possibility that the wind speed will increase on November 7, 8 which is expected to reduce the level of pollution.

“As per the forecast, the wind speed will be 12km/hour tomorrow, 7th November and if the speed reaches 10 to 12 km/hour, then there is a possibility that the level of pollution accumulated here might disperse. Similarly, the wind speed will be 8-10 km/hour on 8th November. It is expected that the speed of wind will increase on November 7 and 8 November which will reduce the level of pollution…,” he said.

The odd-even scheme of the Delhi government is a traffic rationing measure under which vehicles with registration numbers ending with an odd digit will be allowed on roads on odd dates and those with an even digit on even dates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.