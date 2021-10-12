New Delhi: Looking at the increasing pollution level in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged the people to help bring down pollution in the city by giving up vehicle use once in a week and turning off engines of vehicles at red lights. Kejriwal also noted that the air pollution caused locally was in the safe limit but stubble burning in the neighbouring states was increasing it.Also Read - Blackout Fears: 'Unnecessary Panic', Power Minister RK Singh Dismisses Reports of Coal Shortage In India | 10 Points

“I have been tweeting air quality data for past one month. It shows pollution has started increasing because neighbouring states did not help their farmers who are forced to burn paddy straw stubble,” he said. Also Read - Explained: Why Threat of Possible Power Crisis is Looming Large Across India

The Delhi chief minister also said it is high time that the people of the national capital take responsibility to bring the pollution level down. Also Read - Complete Blackout in Whole of Delhi as Capital Left With Just 1-Day Coal Stock: Power Minister Satyendar Jain

प्रदूषण के ख़िलाफ़ युद्ध में हम सबको मिलकर अपने-अपने हिस्से का प्रदूषण कम करना है, इसके लिए हमें 3 काम करने हैं। 1. रेड लाइट होगी ऑन तो गाड़ी करेंगे ऑफ़ 2. हफ़्ते में अपनी गाड़ी की एक ट्रिप कम करके बस या मेट्रो में चलें 3. ग्रीन दिल्ली एप का इस्तेमाल कर प्रदूषण रिपोर्ट करें — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 12, 2021

“It is necessary that every individual takes responsibility and contributes to the three measures including ‘Red Light On Vehicle Off’ campaign starting from October 18, to at least reduce pollution generated locally, he said. Experts say keeping vehicle engines off at red lights could save Rs 250 crore and reduce pollution by 13-20 percent,” he said.

The chief minister also urged the people of Delhi to use public transport or carpool to avoid use of their own vehicle at least once in a week. He said that the people of Delhi should become eyes and ears of the Delhi government by reporting incidents of pollution like garbage burning so that it could be checked.

Earlier this month, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the city government has identified 150 pollution hotspots in the national capital based on complaints received through the ‘Green Delhi’ application.

Notably, the city had launched the ‘Green War Room’ last year to monitor and coordinate anti-pollution efforts and the ‘Green Delhi’ application to effectively address complaints related to pollution-causing activities.

“More than 23,000 of the 27,000 complaints received on the application have been resolved,” the minister said while launching an iOS version of the app. We have also identified 150 pollution hotspots in Delhi based on the complaints received on the app in the last one year. Maximum complaints have been received from these areas,” Rai said.

As per updates, South Delhi has the maximum number of pollution hotspots (33), followed by West Delhi (27), Central Delhi (15), Southwest Delhi (14), Northwest Delhi (14), New Delhi (14), Shahdara (13) , East Delhi (6), Southeast Delhi (6), North Delhi (5) and Northeast Delhi (2).