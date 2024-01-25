Delhi Air Quality: AQI Breaches 400-Mark; Stricter Curbs Under Grap-3 On Hold | Check Details Here

Amid the cold wave conditions, Delhi’s AQI has breached 400 mark on Wednesday. The Central Government is monitoring the situation before invoking stricter curbs under GRAP 3.

New Delhi: The national capital’s overal Air Quality Index (AQI) surpassed the 400-mark amid cold wave conditions on Wednesday, as per reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The Central Government is continuously monitoring the situation and has decided to observe it for a few days before imposing stricter curbs under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR. However, the weather department suggests that the situation may improve in the coming days.

Delhi’s Air Quality Expected to Improve In Coming Days

The sub-committee of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), which is responsible for operationalisation of the GRAP curb, is reviewing the air quality scenario while coordinating with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).

“The sub-committee of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) for the operationalization of GRAP met today and took stock of the current air quality scenario and forecast of meteorological conditions, as well as the projected air quality index by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM),” an official statement said.

Notably, the ongoing restrictive actions implemented under GRAP’s Stages I and II will continue while the Sub-Committee will closely monitor the situation till further decision.

GRAP Stage 3

Under Stage 3 a ban on non-essential construction work will be imposed, including the plying of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel four-wheelers in Delhi-NCR.

It is worth noting that the GRAP restrictions were revoked on January 18, after the air quality of the national capital and the adjoining NCR region improved.

Meanwhile, numerous flights were delayed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport as a thick layer of fog blanketed the region.

Meanwhile, the weather department, has predicted moderate fog in Delhi till January 26, with foggy conditions expected on January 27 and 28.

Dense to very dense fog conditions are also expected in parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh until January 26.

The air quality index is categorized as follows: 0 to 100 is considered ‘good,’ 100 to 200 is ‘moderate,’ 200 to 300 is ‘poor,’ 300 to 400 is ‘very poor,’ and 400 to 500 or above is ‘severe.’

