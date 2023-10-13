Delhi’s Air Quality Worsens, To Remain In Poor Category Till Oct 15

Home

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital, which had been deteriorating over the past few days, has now fallen into the ‘poor category’ with an AQI of 237 and is expected to remain in the same category until tomorrow, October 14. According to Vijay Kumar Soni, the head of IMD’s Environment Monitoring and Research, there is a chance that the air quality in the Union Territory may improve, as rainfall is expected on Sunday, October 15. This rainfall could help reduce dust particles and improve the AQI.

Soni added that after the rainfall there are chances that the air quality of the national capital could come to ‘moderate’ or ‘satisfactory’ category.”

“Yesterday, the AQI was in ‘poor’ category. Today, the AQI is 237, which comes under the ‘poor’ category. This will remain in the same category till tomorrow. But there is a chance of rain after October 15, this may improve the AQI and it would be back in ‘moderate’ or ‘satisfactory’ category,” ANI quoted Soni as saying.

#WATCH | Delhi: On Air Quality Index dipping to poor category, IMD Environment Monitoring & Research head Vijay Kumar Soni says, “Yesterday, the AQI was in ‘poor’ category. Today, the AQI is 237, which comes under the ‘poor’ category. This will remain in the same category till… pic.twitter.com/cBiTw1eIuh — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2023

On Wednesday, an AQI of 196 was recorded at 8am compared to 180 (moderate) on Tuesday. The change in the wind direction to northwesterly and a drop in local wind speed kept the air quality poor for the next two days.

The frigid north-westerly winds have a detrimental effect on air quality. The drop in temperature hampers the dispersion of pollutants and also ushers in smoke from the fields of Haryana and Punjab, where agricultural burnings are common during this period of the year.

The minimum temperature descended below the 20°C mark for the first time since Friday, reaching 18.6°C. Subsequently, there was a shift in wind direction, and the minimum temperature increased to 20.9°C on Saturday. It further climbed to 23.1°C on Sunday and reached 24.4°C on Monday. On Tuesday, Delhi’s minimum temperature stood at 22.7°C, which is two degrees above the normal average.

An Air Quality Index between 0-50 is considered good, AQI between 51-100 considered as satisfactory, between 101 and 200 as moderate, between 201 and 300 as poor, between 301 and 400 falls under very poor, and over 400 as severe.

