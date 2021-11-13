New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday called an emergency meeting to tackle severe air pollution in the city, with Supreme Court asking authorities to take immediate measures. The meeting, to be held at 5 pm, will be attended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Environment Minister Gopal Rai and Delhi Chief Secretary, officials said.Also Read - Anti-Dust Campaign, Bio-Decomposer: How Delhi Takes Steps to Control Pollution as Capital Turns Gas Chamber

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court termed the rise in air pollution in Delhi-NCR as an "emergency situation", stressing that crucial measures need to be taken. The apex court also took note of opening of schools in Delhi and asked authorities to take immediate measures like putting vehicles off road and clamping lockdown in Delhi. It asked the Centre and the Delhi government to take immediate steps to curb pollution and report back on Monday.

Earlier on Friday, the country's central pollution control board ordered states and local bodies to be in "complete readiness" for emergency measures to tackle New Delhi's worsening smog conditions due to a drop in temperature and wind speeds. A thick haze of toxic smog hung over the capital, that has been recording the worst air quality levels of the season, exacerbated by a spike in the burning of crop waste in surrounding farmlands.