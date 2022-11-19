Here’s How You Can Help To Reduce Air Pollution In Delhi NCR

Commission of Air Quality Management has released a citizens' charter for actions we can take to control air pollution in Delhi NCR during different stages of worsening AQI.

These are the steps you can take to control air pollution during worsening air quality index

New Delhi: Delhi has been grappling with air quality issues for many years now and this year, constructive efforts are being taken to tackle with the air pollution. But as responsible citizens of the city, there are many ways in which we can contribute to dealing with the problem at hand, which is severely impacting the health of our children, elderly and all other vulnerable populations.

Commission of Air Quality Management has released a citizens’ charter which lists certain actions that citizens can take to control air pollution in the city. These actions are listed as per the varying stages of Air Quality Index (AQI).

HERE IS WHAT YOU CAN DO TO CONTROL AIR POLLUTION:

WHEN THE AIR IS IN ‘POOR’ CATEGORY (AQI: 201-300)

Keep engines of your vehicles properly tuned.

Maintain proper air pressure in tyres of your vehicles.

Keep PUC certificates of your vehicles up to date.

Do not leave your vehicle on, turn off the engine at red lights.

Do not dispose garbage in the open spaces.

Health Advisory: Avoid outdoor physical activity.

WHEN THE AIR IS IN ‘VERY POOR’ CATEGORY (AQI: 301-400)

Use public transport and minimise the use of personal vehicles.

Regularly replace air filters at recommended intervals in your automobiles

Avoid dust generating construction activities during months of October to January.

Health Advisory: Avoid outdoor physical activities especially during morning and late evening hours, keep vulnerable population, i.e. children under the age of 5 years, elderly people, pregnant women, people with predisposed health conditions indoors and keep the level of activity low.

WHEN THE AIR IS IN ‘SEVERE’ CATEGORY (AQI: 401-450)

Choose a cleaner commute – share a ride to work or use public transport, walk or use bicycles

People who can opt for Work From Home may do so.

Do not burn coal or wood; house owners can provide electric heaters to staff to avoid open burning.

Health Advisory: Avoid outdoor physical activities especially during morning and late evening hours, keep vulnerable population indoors and keep the level of activity low.

WHEN THE AIR IS IN ‘SEVERE+’ CATEGORY (AQI: >450)

Children, elderly and those with respiratory, cardiovascular, cerebrovascular or other chronic diseases should avoid outdoor activities and stay indoors as much as possible.