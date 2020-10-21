New Delhi: The pollution level worsened in Delhi on Wednesday with the air quality index (AQI) falling to 268 from 223 on the previous day but remained in the ‘poor’ category. Also Read - Delhi Odd-even Scheme: It Will be Our 'Last Weapon' to Fight Air Pollution, Says Kejriwal Govt

It is forecasted that the air quality will remain in marginally 'very poor' category on Thursday and in marginally 'very poor' to higher end of 'poor' on October 23.

Here are some steps that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has taken recently to combat air pollution in the national capital:

1. Schools told to sensitise students against bursting firecrackers

The Delhi government has directed all schools in the national capital to sensitise students against bursting firecrackers during the festival season in view of the deteriorating air quality, which is an increased cause of concern during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since the schools continue to be closed, the authorities have been advised to use WhatsApp groups and other virtual mediums to motivate the students to “say no to crackers”.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has directed the schools to sensitise the students about the ill-effects of bursting firecrackers and encourage them to celebrate the festivals by lighting candles, electric fancy lights, earthen lamps and keeping the environment neat and clean.

2. ‘Red light on, engine off’ campaign

The Delhi government has also kick-started its ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’ anti-pollution campaign for which it has deployed 2,500 environment marshals at 100 traffic signals across the city to generate awareness and curb vehicular pollution.

The drive will go on till November 15 from 8 am to 8 pm. It is an awareness drive by the Delhi government and no person will be challaned, the government has said.

The Delhi government will deploy 2,500 environment marshals across city to generate awareness about its recently-launched campaign, which it claimed, will bring down the pollution caused due to vehicular emission by 15-20 per cent.

3. Tree transplantation policy approved, smog tower at CP

On October 9, the Delhi Cabinet approved a tree transplantation policy to prevent felling of trees due to development works in the national capital. CM Arvind Kejriwal asserted that it will be a first-of-its-kind policy in the country.

The Delhi CM said the Cabinet has also approved a proposal to install a ‘smog tower’ in Connaught Place to deal with air pollution.

The government has sanctioned Rs 20 crore and the tower will come up in 10 months, the chief minister said, claiming that it will also be the first of its kind in the world.

4. Centre told to shut all 11 thermal power plants in Delhi-NCR

Last week, the Kejriwal government wrote a letter to the Centre to urge it to shut down all 11 thermal power plants in Delhi-NCR in the backdrop of increasing pollution levels.

Addressing a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat, Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain asserted that these plants were the biggest contributors to the Delhi pollution.

He also said that the Kejriwal government was the only one in the states which had shut down all its three thermal power plants.

5. Green Delhi app, pollution control war room

The AAP chief also announced a ‘Yudh Pradushan Ke Virudh’ campaign, which intends to reduce pollution levels in Delhi to make it a cleaner and greener place for residents.

As part of the campaign, the government will be using a technology developed by Pusa Agriculture Institute, to curb the menace of stubble burning.

The ‘Green Delhi’ mobile app is set to launch at the end of this month. “It will be a photo-based complaint lodging application to take action against & redress specific pollution activities which are notified by the citizens of Delhi,” the CM said.

Further, as a pollution control measure an anti-dust campaign was initiated by the Delhi government to settle dust, especially at construction sites.

6. Odd-even scheme to be considered as last resort

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had said that the “odd-even” scheme will be the government’s last resort if other methods to improve the air quality fail.

The odd-even scheme is a traffic rationing measure under which private vehicles with registration numbers ending with an odd digit are allowed on roads on odd dates and those with an even digit on even dates. Last year, it was put into force from November 4 to 15.

(With inputs from agencies)