New Delhi: Delhi’s overall air quality index (AQI) on Wednesday morning remained in the ‘very poor’ quality as it was recorded at 379 at 7 am, according to the Ministry of Earth Sciences’ air quality monitor, SAFAR. However, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reduced from 396 from Tuesday to 379 today.Also Read - WFH, Ban On Construction Activities, Schools And Industries Shut: Delhi's Plan To Combat Air Pollution

On Tuesday night, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) issued a series of directions to the governments of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to deal with the air pollution crisis in Delhi and neighbouring areas. Also Read - Delhi Continues to Reel Under 'Very Poor' Air Quality; AAP Govt to Submit Lockdown Proposal in SC Today

This comes after an emergency meeting on the pollution crisis in Delhi-NCR was held on Tuesday. The measures are to be implemented with immediate effect. The state governments have to file compliance reports regarding the same on November 22. Also Read - Delhi Air Crisis: Govt to Hold Meeting With DMRC, DTC to Increase Frequency of Public Transport Tomorrow

What Experts have to say?

Expressing concerns over worsening air quality in Delhi and its effects on one’s health, experts are suggesting that people should avoid going to crowded places and use N95 masks.

“Delhi’s air quality has worsened for a few days. People should not go to crowded places and go out in the sun. They should also use N95 marks for their protection,” said Dr. Richa Sarin, Consultant Pulmonologist was quoted as saying by nws agency ANI.

“People should not go out early in the morning and late at night to avoid pollution,” she added.

Senior pulmonologist at the Apollo Hospital, Dr Rajesh Chawla, said that the Particulate Matter (PM) levels in most parts of the capital have reached “dangerous levels” and masks need a swift change.

“Two major constituents in the air are PM 10 and PM 2.5. The PM 2.5 levels in most of the parts of Delhi have reached dangerous levels,” Dr Chawla said.

What CAQM suggested

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) directed that schools, colleges and educational institutions in the National Capital Region will remain closed until further orders, allowing only online mode of education.

It also said that only five of the 11 thermal power plants located within 300 km radius of Delhi – NTPC, Jhajjar; Mahatma Gandhi TPS, CLP Jhajjar; Panipat TPS, HPGCL; Nabha Power Ltd. TPS, Rajpura and Talwandi Sabo TPS, Mansa – will remain operational till November 30.

The commission further directed Delhi and the NCR states to stop construction and demolition activities in the region till November 21, barring “railway services/railway stations, metro rail corporation services, including stations, airports and inter-state bus terminals (ISBTS) and national security/defence-related activities/ projects of national importance” subject to strict compliance of the C&D Waste Management Rules and dust control norms.

Trucks carrying non-essential items have been banned from entering Delhi till Sunday.