Delhi Air Quality: Polluting Vehicles Entering Freely Despite GRAP IV Curbs, Says Minister

Restrictions under GRAP stage IV, including a ban on all kinds of construction work and the entry of polluting trucks into the capital, kicked in on Sunday after Delhi air quality dropped to "severe plus.

A view of the New Delhi skyline as dense smog engulfs the city, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Delhi Air Quality News: Polluting vehicles are flouting GRAP IV restrictions and freely entering Delhi as the national battles hazardous air quality which dropped to “severe plus” on Sunday forcing the imposition of restrictions to combat the pollution under GRAP stage IV.

On Tuesday, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said polluting vehicles, which are barred from entering the national capital under GRAP IV restrictions, are flouting the rules and freely entering the city as he directed officials to ensure proper checking at the borders.

“The pollution situation in Delhi is grave and has resulted in the imposition of GRAP- IV by CAQM. However, it has come to my notice that polluting vehicles are entering Delhi borders at odd hours from neighbouring states without any hindrance.

“It appears that no checking is being done at the borders to restrict entry of such polluting vehicles into Delhi. It is requested that all agencies and departments be directed to ensure proper checking of polluting vehicles whose entry is restricted as per stage IV of GRAP,” read the directive from Gahlot.

The Minister also noted that the Supreme Court was monitoring the pollution situation in Delhi very closely and cautioned that “any laxity in this regard may invite strictures”.

The directive has been marked to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) chairman, Principal Secretary, Environment and Transport Commissioner.

Restrictions under GRAP stage IV, including a ban on all kinds of construction work and the entry of polluting trucks into the capital, kicked in on Sunday after air quality in the capital dropped to “severe plus” (AQI above 450) levels.

Kejriwal recommends suspension of DPCC chief

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday recommended the immediate suspension of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) Chairman Ashwani Kumar to the Lieutenant Governor, in a move to expedite action on bureaucracy obstructing the government’s efforts to fight rising pollution.

Earlier, Environment Minister Gopal Rai suggested immediate suspension of the DPCC Chairman over his persistent insubordination and laxity against public interest.

Rai had stated that Kumar had violated a decision taken by the Council of Ministers by suo-moto halting the payment of the IIT Kanpur’s Real Time Source Apportionment study on tackling pollution in the national capital.

In another matter, Rai said that the DPCC Chairman Suo-moto ordered the stopping of the functioning of smog towers in violation of the decision of the SC and the Council of Ministers.

The minister said that the Central Government appointed Ashwani Kumar as the Chairman of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and he stopped the payment for the study of the smog tower.

“Violating all traditions, the Central Government appointed Ashwani Kumar as the Chairman of DPCC (Delhi Pollution Control Committee). Using his superpower, Ashwani Kumar violated a Supreme Court order and stopped the payment for the study of the smog tower. Following this, the agencies stopped the study and the smog tower was shut,” Rai said.

The Minister blamed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee for the closure of the tower.

“The responsibility for the smog tower at Anand Vihar was given to the Central govt-CPCB and the Delhi government was given the responsibility of the smog tower in CP. The smog tower at CP (set up in 2021) was operational and the final report of the data collected was to come out after two years. In December, Ashwini Kumar became DPCC chairman. Soon after his appointment, he stopped the Real-time Source Apportionment study without informing the Delhi government. He also stopped payments to IIT-Bombay and other agencies who were working on the smog tower. Since then the smog tower has stopped working,” Gopal Rai said.

(With inputs from agencies)

